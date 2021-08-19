Young people will suffer most during Taliban reign – Gorey defence expert

Many of those who will suffer during the Taliban’s reign in Afghanistan will be young people.

That’s the view of Captain Desmond Ross who spent years in the country as an aviation and defence expert.

A number of people have been killed at an Independence Day rally in Kabul.

Speaking to South East Radio, Captain Ross, who is now a Gorey resident says many of those who have been killed were just trying to make a better life for themselves.

“The six people who died in a shooting incident were all students. All aged between 19-21, studying law medicine and nursing.

“They all intended to make a career and make a contribution to their country which is the same as many of the people who are working on shifts.

“They were working as security and operational staff at the airports so they could go to university at the same time.”

