12 Covid outbreaks linked to schools last week as classes return

Only 12 Covid-19 outbreaks were reported in schools last week as students returned to classrooms.

Eleven of those clusters happened in primary schools with just one in a secondary school.

The latest HSE data shows a total of 126 virus outbreaks were detected in the week to midnight on Saturday September 4th.

22 of those were noted in childcare settings, 21 in workplaces and 10 in nursing homes.

Meanwhile Ireland continues to have the highest rate of Covid-19 in the EU.

The Republic’s 14-day incidence rate is 434 cases per 100,000 people – down from over 500 seven days ago.

But no other country in the bloc has a rate of over 400 – with Greece the second worst, at 380.

