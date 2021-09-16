152 deaths linked to Covid 19 in County Wexford since March 2020

Over 150 people have lost their lives to Covid 19 in County Wexford.

The latest figures from the HSE show that there have been 152 deaths linked to the virus in the county since March of last year.

Almost 3% of Covid deaths in Ireland have been based in the county while over 1 in 3 were recorded in Dublin.

There has been a total of 5,179 deaths related to COVID-19 notified in Ireland which includes 24 deaths in the past week.

Hospital figures of Covid cases has dropped to 290, slightly down on yesterday’s total.

Latest figures show there’s 65 people with the virus in ICU.

At home in Wexford General Hospital there are currently 9 people treated with the virus – 2 of which are in ICU.

