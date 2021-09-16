16% rise in house prices in Wexford

The average price of a three bedroom semi in Wexford is now 251,000 euro.

That’s an increase of 16 % on the third quarter last year.

For the same period last year, Wexford saw a 5% increase

Nationally House prices have climbed 9 per cent higher compared to the same time last year.

New reports from Myhome.ie and Daft.ie show inflation is down from 13 percent recorded in the second quarter.

According to Myhome.ie, the average house price nationally is now 308,000 euro, while the Daft.ie report has it at 288,000 euro.

Meanwhile a third report by the Real Estate Alliance shows regional and town property prices are increasing at twice the rate as city properties.

Author of the Daft report, Ronan Lyons, says increases in cities outside Dublin aren’t as high as at the start of the pandemic.

