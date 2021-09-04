4 day rosters for Gardai seen as a positive by Junior Justice Minister

Members of the Garda Representative Association are calling for shift arrangements brought in during the pandemic to be kept in place.

Gardai now work a pattern of four 12-hour shifts per week, as opposed six 10-hour days.

The GRA says this has given frontline members a better work-life balance.

Junior Justice Minister and Wexford TD James Browne, says it’s something An Garda Siochana needs to manage internally.

“I’m certainly aware that the 12 hour shifts that the Gardai went onto during the pandemic has helped them an awful lot but it is a matter for themselves to negotiate the hours going into the future.

“But I do know and I do understand that it has been a positive for An Garda Siochana.”

