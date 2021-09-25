42% of Dail TDs are millionaires as Political Rich List published

A latest survey of members of Dail Eireann shows that 42% of our representatives are millionaires.

The Irish Independent’s Political Rich List published today shows that former Labour leader Brendan Howlin is the richest TD in Wexford with a worth of €3.4 million.

Former government Minister and current member of the coalition Paul Kehoe has recorded a wealth of €2.1 million.

James Browne, Verona Murphy and Johnny Mythen are further down the list with a personal worth of €570,000, €350,000 and €225,000 respectively.

The Dail’s richest TD is Tipperary deputy Michael Lowry who owns €7.3 million through various business earnings.

The figures also show 85% of TDs own their own home while home ownership in the general population is around 68%.

