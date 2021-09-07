7 millionth Covid vaccine to be administered in the country this week

Europe’s health regulator’s evaluating an application for the use of a booster dose of the Pfizer Covid vaccine.

It would involve administering a dose of the vaccine 6 months after the second dose in people aged 16 and over.

A European Medicines Agency committee will carry out an accelerated assessment of data submitted by the company, and the outcome is expected in the next few weeks.

The news comes as the seven millionth Covid vaccine is set to be administered in the country this week.

Health Minister Stephen Donnelly’s describing it as an amazing achievement for everyone who came forward for vaccination, and for the staff and volunteers who made it happen.

Just over 89 per cent of those aged 12 and above have received one dose of a vaccine, while almost 83 per cent have been fully vaccinated.

