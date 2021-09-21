Alarm failure at Creagh water treatment plant in Gorey.

Irish Water has assured the people of Wexford that the public water supply is safe for human consumption.

Jim Fitzgerald is Operations Manager at the facility.

He was commenting on the recent contamination of the water supply in Gorey in which a number of people had to receive hospital treatment following a failure to notify the public of the problems at the Creagh water treatment plant last month.

Mister Fitzgerald says that following a power failure at the plant, it has emerged there were issues with the alarm systems, which are now under investigation

