Alcohol consumption dropped by almost 11 per cent in the first half of the year, compared with the same period last year.

While the closure of the hospitality sector is one of the reasons for the sharp decline, Drinks Ireland says it also reflects a long term trend.

Revenue clearance figures show beer and cider sales were hardest hit, down 15 per cent and 13 per cent respectively.

Wine consumption fell 11.5 per cent and spirits by 0.3 per cent.

