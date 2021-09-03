Arklow Lotto winner warned of 3 week deadline for collecting €500,000

Lotto bosses are on the hunt for a Wicklow winner of the Euromillions Plus from a few months ago.

The draw took place on Friday, June 25 and the winning EuroMillions Plus Quick Pick ticket was sold at the Tesco store on the Wexford Road in Arklow

Officials are urging the lucky player to come forward before it’s too late because they have just three weeks left to claim a whopping prize of €500,000.

The winning EuroMillions Plus numbers for the draw were: 08, 14, 15, 27, 42

It is the second major win for the area as a player picked up almost €150,000 playing the midweek draw in May after picking up their ticket from a neighbouring shop Kavanaghs of the Wexford Road.

