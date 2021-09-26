Bad days ahead for small businesses when Covid supports are withdrawn

There will be a lot of sleepless nights for small business owners in County Wexford when Covid supports are taken away from them.

That’s the view of the CEO of the Wexford Enterprise Association who worries about the future of companies here once government help is withdrawn.

Many enterprises have survived over the last year thanks to the introduction of schemes like the Pandemic Unemployment Payment and the Temporary Wage Subsidy Scheme.

Speaking to South East Radio, Brendan Ennis says these supports are vital to keeping some companies afloat right now.

“If we remove those supports too quickly and some of those businesses go under, the exchequer is going to have to pick up the tab with unemployment payments anyway.

“So we just need to be very careful. I think the government has done very well so far, we just need to be careful with how we with draw from this.

“It’s not over yet and for small businesses, it certainly is not over yet.”

