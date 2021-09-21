Bar must be “very high” for 5 to 11 year old vaccine approval says expert

An immunology expert says the bar will have to be “very high” for approving Covid vaccines for 5 to 11 year old’s.
Pfizer says a trial has shown its jab is safe and effective for children that age.
A significantly lower dosage was given than that administered to adults.
European regulators and NIAC would need to approve extending the rollout to 5 to 11 year old’s.
Paul Moynagh, Professor of Immunology at Maynooth University, says any decision will need to be carefully considered.
“Ultimately I think the bar has to be very, very high for children.
“It’s one of the positive things in terms that children are relatively resistant to a very mild disease.
“We have to ask these questions surrounding the safety of the vaccine for children.”