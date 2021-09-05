Bishop Brennan thanked for 15 years of care as Bishop Nash is ordained

The new Bishop of Ferns has thanked Bishop Denis Brennan for his leadership and care of the diocese.

Bishop Ger Nash has taken over the position from Bishop Brennan at an ordination ceremony in St Aidan’s Cathedral in Enniscorthy this afternoon.

Bishop Nash originally comes from County Clare and is the 81st Bishop of Ferns having previously served as the Director of Pastoral Development for the Diocese of Killaloe.

He also thanked Bishop Brennan for his stellar work over the past 15 years.

“Yours was a steadying hand in difficult times and you helped in no small way to tread a compassionate and healing path for a diocese and people in deep trauma as they dealt with the issues of the past.

“I wish you good health and time to enjoy your retirement.”

