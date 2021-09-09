Budget 2022 can help adjust older people’s lives for the better – ALONE

The charity ALONE is calling for Budget 2022 to be the budget that finally supports older people now and in the future.

The organisation that supports older people to age safely and securely at home, has launched its Budget 2022 submission titled ‘Future-proofing Ireland for Older People’.

The group has put forward a number of recommendations across social protection, housing, health and loneliness that aims to support Ireland’s current and future older demographic.

Speaking to South East Radio the CEO of Alone Sean Moynihan says we have to put the plans in place now.

“What we’re putting forward is the measures that we feel need to be in place to support and plan for an aging demographic.

“Our friends and families are living longer and healthier and that’s great.

“But with the number of older people we now have, we know that it impacts pensions, transport and health and we need to adjust our spending and departments in a way that will allow older people to live and thrive in our communities.”

