Car registrations are on the up in County Wexford with boom in EVs

There has been a 20% rise in the number of cars being sold in County Wexford.

So far this year, 2,396 units were registered in the county between January and August.

This is up on the 2020 figure for the same period of 1993.

The figures from the Society of the Irish Motor Industry (SIMI) show that new car registrations saw a 25 per cent increase nationwide based on last year’s figures.

SIMI says there’s also been a ‘significant uplift’ in the sale of electric cars this year.

Over 4,100 more electric vehicles were registered up to last month than in the first 8 months of 2020.

Overall, more cars have been bought this year compared to last year, but it’s still down on figures in 2019.

