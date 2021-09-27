College list revealed for 15 pop up on site vaccination centres

15 pop up vaccination centres have opened up at colleges across the country today.

It comes as thousands of first years are set to attend campuses for the first time today as in-person teaching returns.

The clinics will provide first or second doses to students and staff on a walk-in basis.

The HSE says the aim is to maximise vaccine uptake in groups who may not be vaccinated yet, including international students.

The locations are:

• University College Cork

• NUI Galway

• Trinity College Dublin

• University of Limerick

• Dublin City University

• Maynooth University

• Munster Technological University Cork

• Mary Immaculate College

• Royal College of Surgeons Ireland

• National College of Art and Design

• Athlone Institute of Technology (Technological University of the Shannon from 1 October)

• Limerick Institute of Technology (Technological University of the Shannon from October 1st)

• TU Dublin (All 3 campuses – Blanchardstown, Grangegorman, Tallaght)

