Past and present players gathered in Ramstown this afternoon to officially open a new astroturf pitch in the area.

Gorey Rangers have developed the new facility to encourage more football and other sports during the winter months in the town.

It’s seen as a major boost to the community with many looking to exercise after 2 years of lockdown.

Club chairman Tony McCarthy told South East Radio that it’s a gamechanger.

