Concerns over energy supply heading into winter as price hikes continue

The Tánaiste has said the Government won’t rule out maximum price orders on energy providers as prices continue to soar.

But Leo Varadkar said he doesn’t want to introduce such measures for fear of energy companies going bust.

All major providers have increased their prices this year and there are concerns over supply heading into winter.

Tánaiste Leo Varadkar has said he doesn’t believe there will be blackouts this winter due to stress on the system.

“We’re not going to rule out maximum price orders but I am conscious of what has happened in the UK.

“You can impose a maximum price order on the electricity or fuel retailer but they still need to get the fuel from somewhere else, they still have to pay the international wholesale price.”

