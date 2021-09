Concerns continue to grow about drug abuse, misuse and misconduct in Wexford.

A recently introduced Government Strategy Drug Related to Intimidation Programme – is aimed towards drug users and family members who are intimidated by drug dealers to repay drug debts.

Speaking with Alan Corcoran on Morning Mix Gorey based Inspector Pat Cody who specialises in that area – says the Gardai are available to help with those in need and assure peopel of the confidentiality of the service

