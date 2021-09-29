Council urged to implement Cold Weather Initiative for rough sleepers

A call has gone out to Wexford County Council to implement the Cold Weather Initiative for rough sleepers in the South East.

Homeless support group Wexford People Helping People says the measures should be put in place right away as the weather has taken a turn in recent days.

They are currently providing for 23 rough sleepers in the county who are facing into cold nights on the streets.

Claire Malone founded the group and says the council needs to protect the vulnerable in society.

“Studies have shown that sleeping in temperatures of 6 degrees or lower cause huge issues for people who are living with health complications.

“Some of our rough sleepers do have conditions that if they are left out in the elements, they could end up being affected by hypothermia.

“This could eventually lead to a fatality in Wexford.”

