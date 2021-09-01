Coveney defends deleting Zappone texts as Varadkar produces transcript

The Tanaiste has released text messages detailing his communication with Katherine Zappone about her appointment to the role of UN Special Envoy.

In a statement, Leo Varadkar says they show he “wasn’t aware of the appointment” and had contacted Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney for details.

Meanwhile, the Minister is defending deleting messages between himself and Katherine Zappone and himself and the Tanaiste.

But he says this is prudent and something he does regularly as he’s been hacked in the past.

“This means that I don’t allow a whole load of texts on issues that have moved on to be sitting on my phone.

“That is a judgement that I have made and I expect others do the same but I am open to questioning from by the committee if they want to and of course we will comply with FOI legislation as well.”

