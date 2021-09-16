Minister Simon Coveney survived a confidence motion in the Dáil last night, but the coalition is down a member.

TD Marc MacSharry resigned the Fianna Fáil whip and voted against the Government.

In the end it was very comfortable for Simon Coveney – winning the confidence motion 92 votes to 59.

He managed to draw in the votes of 14 Independents, including some who don’t always support the Government like the Healy Rae brothers, Michael Fitzmaurice, Marian Harkin, Michael McNamara and Richard O’Donoghue.

But the coalition comes away with scars.

Sligo/Leitrim TD Marc MacSharry resigned the Fianna Fáil whip and voted against the Government.

Though some in Fianna Fáil think Taoiseach Micheál Martin won’t be sorry to see him go as MacSharry made it clear at every party meeting for months he wasn’t supportive of his party leader.

The other main Fianna Fáil rebel John McGuinness wasn’t present for last nights vote.

Former Minister Barry Cowen did deliver a warning to his coalition colleagues that Fianna Fáil is far from united behind Simon Coveney, and this was last chance saloon for the Ministers involved in the Zappone controversy.

But the coalition will now try to put this in the past, after a turbulent first day back in Leinster House.

Back to news

Follow South East Radio on:

Facebook – Instagram – Twitter – Linkedin

Share this article.... Linkedin Pinterest email