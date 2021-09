The largest annual increase in prices in almost ten years has been recorded by the CSO.

Prices were on average 2.8 per cent higher in August this year compared to the same month last year.

The cost of transport increased by over 10 per cent, while housing, water, electricity and gas prices went up by more than 7 per cent.

There was a reduction in the price of clothing and footwear of 5.6 per cent, while there was a slight decrease in the cost of household equipment and maintenance.

Back to news

Follow South East Radio on:

Facebook – Instagram – Twitter – Linkedin

Share this article.... Linkedin Pinterest email