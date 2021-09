Culture Night event organisers are rejoicing the return of in person events this year.

A number of sessions will take place around the county to celebrate the history of County Wexford.

Due to the pandemic, most of last year’s events had to go ahead online with many still stuck in their homes.

Yvonne Smith has helped to organise a Sean Nos dancing session in New Ross this evening

She says there’s no comparison between a computer screen and the real thing.

