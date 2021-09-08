Cyclists give their backing to recent road layout changes in Wexford Town

Recent measures to narrow road junctions in Wexford Town are making the routes safer for cyclists and pedestrians.

That’s the view of the Wexford Bicycle User Group as controversy remains around the amount of roadworks in the area.

Drivers are frustrated due to frequent changes to the road layout as junctions in the town are being narrowed.

Phil Skelton from WexBug says the measures reduce speed and lets everyone get on with travelling safely.

“Basically in the main it’s about slowing down traffic.

“When you narrow down the streets, traffic does slow down and I’ve seen that myself in Whitemill for example.

“When people slow down that little bit, it just gives you more time to interact with each other and see each other on the road.”

