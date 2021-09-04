Early indications show Covid rates may be falling slowly

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 1,703 confirmed cases of Covid-19.

As of 8am today, 363 Covid-19 patients are in hospital, a rise of 10 on yesterday with 52 in intensive care.

The 7 day incidence rate in Wexford continues to fall now standing at 175.7 per 100,000 while 263 cases were recorded in the county in the 7 days up to Thursday.

The latest figure show there are 7 people with the virus at Wexford General Hospital and 2 in intensive care.

Speaking in Cork earlier, the Taoiseach said the Country should “take some heart” from early indications that the rates of Covid-19 in Ireland may be declining.

