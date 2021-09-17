Enniscorthy records highest Covid rate of Wexford’s LEAs

The latest figures on Covid 19 show that the Enniscorthy area has the highest incidence rate of the virus in the county.

The Local Electoral Area has recorded a rate of 370.6 per 100,000 population, only slightly larger than Gorey’s rate of 354.6

Wexford Town’s rate currently stands at 230.1 just ahead of Kilmuckridge’s 221.2.

The New Ross district has the lowest rate in Wexford at 173 with Rosslare recording a figure of 181.1

Overall, 389 cases were discovered in the county between August 31 and September 13

Co Wexford has the second lowest 7 day incidence rate of Covid-19 in Ireland at 132.2.

