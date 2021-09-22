Enniscorthy’s Paul Conroy to represent Ireland at Spirit International

Enniscorthy golfer Paul Conroy has been selected to represent Ireland at the upcoming Spirit International tournament.

The biannual event takes place at Whispering Pines in Texas from November 4th to 6th and will see the Irish team compete in Team and Individual events in a 54-hole competition.

Paul recently came third in the Mullingar Scratch Cup and got to the semi final stages of the South of Ireland Amateur Open.

Sara Byrne from Douglas, Aine Donegan of Lahinch golf club and Portumna’s Sam Murphy will all take to the course for Ireland.

