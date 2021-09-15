Excitement building in Wexford as Spiegeltent tickets go on sale tomorrow

The erection of the Spiegeltent next month will bring a tear to the eye of one of the organisers.

The famous venue will return to Wexford’s Quayfront in October after falling victim to the pandemic in 2020.

Tickets will go on sale this morning at 10am with acts like the Coronas, Glen Hansard and Des Bishop all taking part this year.

Stage manager Paul Byrne told South East Radio it’ll be emotional for many who rely on the festival each year.

“It’s lovely to have a bit of work, it’s 10 nights of work for a lot of people around here and it’s been a long time since we’ve had that.

“It’s also good for people who supply our equipment, the pubs, restaurants, hotels and the taxis etc, everybody is going to get a boost from this.

“There’s a great symbiotic relationship between the town and the Spiegeltent and it’s going to be great to see the tent which will certainly bring a tear to my eye when it goes up.”

