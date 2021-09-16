Farmers locked out of State’s pension system according to new research

Many farmers are locked out of the State’s pension system according to new research.

They find it hard to retire or pass on their farm as a result.

There are often issues around their PRSI contributions according to the study by Teagasc and NUI Maynooth.

Policy Analyst with the Irish Farmers Journal Anne Finnegan says something has to change.

“What we have seen in the means testing is stark reading for a lot of people and certainly caught our attention.

“The pension system has to fair for everybody and nobody is saying that farmers are above that system or any different than that system.

“But certainly when you are talking about low income farmers appear to be very disadvantaged in this system.”

Back to news

Follow South East Radio on:

Facebook – Instagram – Twitter – Linkedin

Share this article.... Linkedin Pinterest email