Fethard RNLI celebrate 25 years since reopening of base

A special RNLI joint exercise has taken place this afternoon to mark the reopening of the Fethard Lifeboat 25 years ago.

1996 saw the first lifeboat crew leave the station since the 1914 Helen Blake disaster and the service has been crucial to the area ever since.

Members of the lifeboats at Kilmore Quay, Dunmore East along with the coast guard helicopter demonstrated an exercise at Baginbun Beach to celebrate their achievements.

Tony Molloy is chairman of Fethard RNLI and explained to South East Radio how the exercise would go down.

“We’re simulating what we would do if a small aircraft has crashed into the sea at Baginbun and we have a number of casualties.

“So we will pick up the casualties, transfer them to shore where they’ll receive first aid from our volunteers.

“The coastguard are also assisting in the operation like they would in real life.”

