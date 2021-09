Fethard RNLI are being praised this morning for their quick thinking during the rescue of two fishermen from the Waterford Estuary.

The volunteer crew were launched just after 12:30pm yesterday afternoon as a small open boat requested assistance just off the coast of Woodstown.

The craft experienced outboard engine difficulties which left the two men stranded in thick fog.

The lifeboat was able to tow the vessel back to Duncannon Harbour with no harm done.

