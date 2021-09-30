Fine Gael TD for Wexford hits out an pandemic bonus as “mad, crazy idea”

The idea of a pandemic bonus of a €500 voucher has been described by former Junior Minister and Government Chief Whip Paul Kehoe as a “mad, crazy idea”.

Deputy Kehoe was one of a number of Fine Geal TDs to call on Tanaiste Leo Varadkar to abandon the idea in place of increasing the State pension instead.

Paul Kehoe told the Parliamentary party meeting the bonus plan would cause serious divisions between the public and private sectors.

He said the idea of the vouchers was like throwing money around like “snuff at a wake.”

