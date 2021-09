Anyone who keeps a horse or other equine animal will be required to complete a census form later this year.

The Department of Agriculture will undertake its first annual equine census at the end of November.

It’s being carried out in compliance with EU Animal Health Laws.

The department says the census will help particularly when dealing with lost, straying or stolen horses.

