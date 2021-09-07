First round CAO offers this afternoon

The demand for high point college courses, such as medicine, law and economics, is expected to soar this year.

CAO first round offers due to be published at 2pm today.

This year’s Leaving Cert results, which were published last week, showed record-high grades which will mean minimum point requirements for courses will also rise.

Seamus Whitney from Enniscorthy based Whitney Career Guidance sees a 50% increase in Journalism as we were glued to the TV during the pandemic.

He also says there will be a big increase in business due to the achievement of high grades.

According to Whitney Career Guidance, students will get at least two offers depending on how they completed their CAO forms.

