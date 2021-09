The 5 day moving average of Covid-19 cases in Wexford now stands at the 5th lowest in the country.

Nationally, the five day moving average has decreased by 10 percent in the past week.

1,789 further cases of Covid-19 were confirmed yesterday.

The Department of Health reported 20 deaths relating to the virus in the past week – the highest number since mid-June.

360 people are in hospital with the virus, of which 56 being treated in intensive care.

