Flood Relief Scheme to be signed off on in next few weeks – Kehoe

The flood relief scheme for Enniscorthy should be signed off on in the next few weeks

That’s according to local TD Paul Kehoe who says the OPW are committed to the measures which will lessen the impact of floods caused by the Slaney River.

It comes following criticism of the Minister in charge of the OPW Patrick O’Donovan for not meeting with local representatives about the scheme when he was in the county recently.

Speaking on the Morning Mix, former Minister Kehoe says it’s now up to the Minister for Public Expenditure and Reform Michael McGrath.

“Once it is passed and signed off on by Minister McGrath’s department, Minister O’Donovan will be back down in the constituency.

“I would expect that it would be in the next number of weeks, it may be one week or three or four but I know the OPW are committed to this project.”

