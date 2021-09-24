Four hospitalised after aircraft crash landed on Wexford beach

The male pilot is believed to have suffered two broken legs in a plane crash in Co Wexford yesterday.

The female co-pilot also had a suspected broken leg, after the emergency landing near Carnsore Point at 5pm.

Another man and woman, seated at the back of the four-seat aircraft, suffered less serious injuries.

The two men are aged in their 20’s and 50s’, and the women are both in their 30s.

Ambulance officer for Wexford, Ger Carthy, says the plane landed on a beach after mechanical failure.

“I live locally and I proceeded to the scene to be confronted with a light aircraft with the nose in the sea and four causalities on the shore with a substantial amount of damage done to the aircraft.

“We’re lead to believe that they lost both engines.

“They were doing marine surveys and that was part of their work and they were doing surveillance around Carnsore Point they ran into some difficulty about a mile off.”

Meanwhle, tributes have been paid to the remarkable skill of a pilot who managed to crash land the plane.

Ralph Riegel, Southern Correspondent with the Irish Independent, says the type of survey work the crew was doing meant they were flying very low.

“He had no time to make a decision in terms of trying to maybe make in land to a field where he could have landed.

“Everyone was saying that it was a remarkable skill at that height and altitude for him to be able to make a split second decision to get this plane down on a beach and everyone in the emergency services the coastguard, the RNLI, the Gardaí, the paramedics at the scene said had this plane gone down in the sea it could have been a very different story.”

