Four men have been arrested in connection with the murder of the journalist Lyra McKee.

The 29-year-old was shot in the head during a night of rioting and violence in Derry city in April 2019.

The four men arrested this morning are aged between 19 and 33.

They were all arrested in the Derry area and have been taken to Musgrave Police Station in Belfast for questioning.

The PSNI says it follows a two-year investigation into the murder.

