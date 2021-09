The shortage of lorry drivers is causing fuel supply problems on UK forecourts.

BP says it’s closed a handful of petrol stations and is reducing deliveries.

And now a small number of Esso sites, which have Tesco stores, have also been hit.

Both have apologized to customers, and say they’re working to minimize the disruption.

Supply chains in a number of sectors In Britain have suffered disruption after Brexit and Covid caused a shortfall in drivers.

Back to news

Follow South East Radio on:

Facebook – Instagram – Twitter – Linkedin

Share this article.... Linkedin Pinterest email