Funding secured for permanent outdoor dining facilities on Monck Street

Permanent outdoor dining facilities are set to be established on Monck Street in Wexford town.

Failte Ireland funding of €228,000 will go towards a plan that will facilitate year-round weather-proofed outdoor dining near North Main Street.

It’s seen as a major boost for the area with many local businesses such as the Crown Bar and Maggie May’s badly affected by Covid restrictions for the last 2 years.

The news has been welcomed by Wexford Fianna Fail TD James Browne who says the funding aims to “support tourism and hospitality jobs and help businesses develop new ways of catering for tourists outdoors.”

