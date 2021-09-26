Gardai appeal for witnesses to fatal crash in County Kildare

A pedestrian in his 30s has died after a two car road crash on the M7 northbound in County Kildare.

It happened last night, shortly after 9:30pm, with the victim initially suffering serious injuries.

He was rushed to Tallaght Hospital but passed away later, a post mortem is being scheduled.

The drivers of both cars and one passenger were taken to Naas General Hospital for treatment, and diversions remain in place to facilitate a forensic exam.

Gardai are appealing to anyone who has information or dash cam footage of the M7 northbound from last night to come forward.

