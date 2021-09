Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to a serious assault in Waterford City last night.

The attack happened on Hanover Street shortly before 9pm.

A man in his 50s was taken to Waterford University Hospital, where his condition is described as serious but stable.

Gardai are particularly appealing to anyone with video footage from the area at the time of the incident to make it available to them.

