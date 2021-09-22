Gardaí confirm fake bomb found at National Children’s Hospital

Gardaí have confirmed a fake bomb was found at the site of the National Children’s Hospital in Dublin earlier this week.

Officers were alerted to a suspicious device at the premises on James’ Street just before midday on Monday.

The area was cordoned off and bomb disposal experts from the Army were called in.

The device was deemed non-viable and the scene was declared safe just after 5pm.

It follows more than a dozen arson incidents at the construction site over the summer as part of a campaign to disrupt work.

