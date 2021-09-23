Gardai in New Ross appeal for information regarding a road crash on Tuesday.

Gardai in New Ross are appealing for information in connection with a road crash on the R743 Slaught and the Five Roads on Tuesday last.

The accident happened at around four O clock in the evening when three cars collided.

The driver of one car was taken to Tallaght Hospital with serious injuries, described as critical.

Another person was taken to Wexford General Hospital with non life threatening injuries.

Anyone with Dash Cam footage or who witnessed the crash is asked to contact New Ross Garda Station on 051-426030 or the Garda Confidential line on 1800 666 111.

