Gardaí are continuing to question a man in connection with the murder of Conor O’Brien in Co. Meath.

The man, who’s in his 50s, was arrested in Carlow on Tuesday for possessing a handgun.

However yesterday evening, Gardaí said he had subsequently been arrested in relation to the murder of Mr. O’Brien.

The 19-year-old, who was originally from Gorey in Wexford, was shot and killed in Enfield last Thursday.

He was not know to Gardaí, who described him as someone who “kept to himself”.

Back to news

Follow South East Radio on:

Facebook – Instagram – Twitter – Linkedin

Share this article.... Linkedin Pinterest email