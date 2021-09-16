Garth Brooks refuses to rule out controversial Irish gigs

Garth Brooks has refused to be drawn on whether or not he’s playing in Ireland soon.

During an ‘Ask Garth’ segment on the megastar’s Facebook page, he read out a message from a woman called Mary Ryan.

She asked if he was going to play Ireland, saying she was ‘gutted’ after the 2014 gigs were cancelled.

But Mr Brooks stared into the camera and refused to answer definitively while his social media team laughed in the background.

“Am I playing Ireland?” (long pause) “I love you very very very much. Ireland, take care of yourselves and I hope to see you soon.”

