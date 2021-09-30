Gerry ‘The Monk’ Hutch charged with Regency Hotel murder

Gerry ‘The Monk’ Hutch has been charged with the murder of a man in the Regency Hotel shooting five years ago.

The 58-year-old Dubliner was brought before the Special Criminal Court Court after his extradition from Spain last night.

Gerry Hutch was flown into Baldonnel Aerodrome on an Irish Aer Corps plane from Madrid yesterday evening.

He was brought directly to the Criminal Courts of Justice in Dublin under a heavy escort of armed Gardaí to be arraigned on a charge of murder.

He’s accused of the murder of David Byrne during a boxing weigh-in at the Regency Hotel in Drumcondra on Dublin’s northside on February 5th, 2016.

Gerry Hutch did not speak during the hearing at the Special Criminal Court, except to confirm his name.

His barrister said his client is reserving his position on the charge.

Mr. Hutch was remanded in Garda custody

He is to face trial in October 2022 alongside three other co-accused.

