The five Best Places to Live in Ireland have been named.

They are: Clonakilty, Galway City, Glaslough Co. Monaghan, Killarney and Waterford City.

Gorey had been named on the 20 location longlist published earlier this month

In total over 470 different locations across all 32 counties were nominated for the competition which is run by the Irish Times.

Back to news

Follow South East Radio on:

Facebook – Instagram – Twitter – Linkedin

Share this article.... Linkedin Pinterest email