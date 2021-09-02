Gorey residents report illness after recent issues with the water supply

More issues have been reported with the water quality in the Gorey area.

Tests of the supply have been carried out after reports that a number of people became ill after drinking the water.

It’s believed a pump failure at the water treatment plant in Creagh affected water quality in the network.

Irish Water say they are satisfied that the issue has been resolved and anyone experiencing illness should contact their GP.

It’s also believed an EPA investigation will now take place into the pump failure.

Local councillor Andrew Bolger says he has been in contact with officials who are confident there is no danger but are investigating just to be sure

“I was told by the water engineers in the council that they are confident it is not due to the water quality but obviously there’s still considerable concern out there.

“The latest information I have is that there is an umbrella investigation looking into areas where the public have raised concern.

“That’s coming straight from Irish Water so I’ll keep everyone updated on the outcome of the investigation.”

Anyone experiencing issues with supply or discolouration are being asked to contact Irish Water on 1800 278 278.

